Skip to Content
News

City of El Paso will not observe March 31 as César Chávez Day

By
Updated
today at 12:22 PM
Published 12:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In light of the recent sexual abuse allegations tied to César Chávez, the city will observe March 31 (Chavez's birthday) instead as Community and Labor Heritage Day.

City facilities will observe the holiday in accordance with normal holiday operations.

In a statement the City of El Paso said:

"This year’s observance also comes at a time of national reflection following recent concerns involving allegations of sexual abuse tied to César Chávez. The City acknowledges the seriousness of those grave reports as they continue to be addressed publicly. At the same time, it is important not to lose sight of the broader work of recognizing those whose labor, sacrifices, and lived experiences are too often overlooked.

As March is also Women’s History Month, the observance further underscores the importance of honoring the dignity, safety, and rights of women, and of listening to experiences that may have too often gone unheard."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.