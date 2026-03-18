Local reaction to sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Local organizations and local lawmakers are now reacting to the sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez and releasing statements on the allegations.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) released the following statement:

The allegations against Cesar Chavez are horrific. Abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations. There is no excuse. The fight for civil rights, fair wages, and dignity has always been carried forward by millions of Latino workers, organizers, and families. Those are the values that we must uphold and fight for every single day. His name should be removed from landmarks, institutions, and honors. We cannot celebrate someone who carried out such disturbing harm. My prayers are with the victims who have gone unheard for far too long. They deserve justice, accountability, and to finally be heard.”

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) released the following statement:

"The accounts of sexual abuse and rape involving Cesar Chavez are abhorrent and appalling, and I condemn his actions in the strongest terms possible. The survivors who came forward must be heard, supported, and taken seriously. This moment demands real accountability, including removing his name from our schools, streets, and other public landmarks. The movement Chavez helped advance belongs to the people and to the farmworkers, not any one person, and confronting the truth is necessary to move forward with justice, compassion, and integrity."

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) statement:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) unequivocally condemns any form of sexual violence against women and minors and strongly denounces the actions alleged involving the late Cesar Chavez. No individual, regardless of stature or legacy, is above accountability when it comes to protecting and upholding the dignity of others. LULAC stands with all victims of sexual abuse and affirms that no one has the right to exploit or harm children or women under any circumstances. We extend our deepest concern and solidarity to those who have suffered.

The actions of one person neither reflect nor diminish the integrity of the farmworker movement. LULAC remains unchanged in its support of the farmworker movement and the countless men and women who, for generations, have labored in the fields, often unseen and unheard, to sustain their families and feed this nation. Their contributions are indispensable, and their voices must be respected and protected. Our commitment is clear: to uphold dignity for all, to support those who have been harmed, and to continue advancing the civil and human rights central to the promise of America.