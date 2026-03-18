Skip to Content
News

NMDOT cautions drivers as heat wave impacts southern New Mexico

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:06 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is urging motorists to take extra precautions as a March heat wave brings elevated temperatures across southern New Mexico.

According to NMDOT, high temperatures can create hazardous driving conditions and increase the risk of vehicle-related issues. 

Officials with NMDOT encourages all travelers to plan ahead and prioritize safety before heading out on the road.

Motorists are advised to:

  • Pack plenty of water for all passengers
  • Check tire pressure, as extreme heat can lead to tire blowouts
  • Inspect vehicles to ensure they are in safe operating condition
  • Review travel routes and road conditions before departing

In addition to roadway safety, NMDOT reminds the public that heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly to deadly levels, even in a short amount of time.

NMDOT says to “Look before you lock” and always double-check the back seat before leaving your vehicle.

Travelers can access the latest roadway information by visiting NMRoads.com or dialing 511 for real-time updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.