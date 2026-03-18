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Wiz Khalifa to perform in El Paso at Northeast venue

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/19/2025
digboston / Michael Nusbaum / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/19/2025
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Published 12:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to a social media post from 11:11 EPTX, rapper Wiz Khalifa is set to take the stage on May 21.

The venue is located at 9740 Dyer Street.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on March 20 at 10 a.m.

For more information click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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