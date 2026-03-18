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Ysleta ISD issues statement regarding the name of school amid sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez

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Published 5:25 PM

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ABC 7 reached out to the Ysleta Independent School District on Wednesday for comment on the name of the Cesar Chavez Academy amid allegations against Cesar Chavez.

The district responded with the following:

"Ysleta ISD is deeply saddened by the concerns that have been raised, and we are taking the allegations against Cesar Chavez very seriously. Our first priority is compassion and support; however, we also recognize the impact this will have on our community and the legacy of a man for whom a school in our district was named. At present, our board policy (CW Local) only allows for the renaming of an existing facility if its "educational function or support activity is changed and/or redirected." We will listen, learn, and act thoughtfully as more information becomes available, and we will continue to carefully consider this matter in keeping with our established board policies and regulations."

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Armando Ramirez

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