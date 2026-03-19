Avoid ending up in the ER from spring break activities

Spring break is still in effect and The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso is reminding people to think twice during activities to avoid ending up in the emergency room.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nate Wigner urges adults to avoid alcohol and use proper safety equipment to prevent severe injuries during the vacation.

The increase of ER patients typically involves trauma injuries from risky behaviors, like drinking and driving, drinking and swimming, or drinking and riding ATVs.

These incidents frequently lead to car accidents and pelvic fractures that require surgical intervention.

"The goal of anything from an orthopedic standpoint has to restore function, right?" says Wigner. "So if you can get through the window of that immediate trauma and some of it's severe, happens every day, then then we step in and start rebuilding folks and getting them back on their feet, literally and figuratively."

For anyone playing sports, especially older adults, the orthopedic surgeon recommends warming up before to prevent injuries such as a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Safety recommendations for outdoor activities include wearing appropriate shoes and gear while hiking or climbing to prevent ankle fractures. He also advises people to carry a fully charged phone with them in case they need to call for help during an emergency.

When operating motorized vehicles like e-bikes or ATVs, riders should start at slow speeds and always wear a helmet.

He also advises against risky behaviors such as jumping into pools from a roof, and children at trampoline parks should avoid jumping with excessive force, as it can cause fractures throughout the body.

As temperatures in El Paso begin to rise, stay hydrated while spending time outside and protect your skin from the sun.