EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is digging deeper into topics affecting most areas of the Borderland, including the bankruptcy filing by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

What may have seemed sudden to some was years in the making as laws and responses changed regarding the priest sexual abuse scandal.

The filings made by the Diocese reveal more about the finances that informed the decision to seek Chapter 11 reorganization.

Another story affecting parts of the Borderland - the expansion of universal child care in New Mexico.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed more funding and features of the program into law earlier this month, making it permanent.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Elizabeth Groginsky, Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department on the implementation and accountability for the expansion.

We'll also hear from Levi Monagle, attorney and partner with law firm Huffman & Monagle, LLC that is handling a number of the abuse cases about what response they've gotten since the filing and new potential abuse survivors coming forward.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.