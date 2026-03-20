City of El Paso making changes amid Chavez allegations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The sexual abuse allegations against the late Cesar Chavez have sent ripple affects throughout the country and especially so here in El Paso.

With multiple monuments named after him in the city, the allegations are causing some to rethink how to handle a situation like this.

The city announced a "Community & Labor Heritage Month" celebrating people who shaped the Borderland. Chavez was part of some of the events that they had throughout the month, but the focus of the events was never on him. They changed the names, and the programming remained the same.

"We're still talking about all of the work that was done by the Chicano movement, all the work that was done with regards to the farm labor movement," said Laura Cruz-Acosta, a spokesperson for the city.

"It's an unfortunate situation that we are in as a nation. But one person is not the movement. A movement can continue to tell its story in that space."

ABC-7 also spoke with Texas State Representative Vince Perez. Perez said that he's planning on introducing legislation later in the year to rename the Cesar Chavez Border Highway.

"Various levels of government, I suspect over the coming days and weeks and months, are going to have large community discussions on how to change the names and what would be appropriate moving forward."

Texas State Senator Cesar Blanco sent in a statement about the border highway as well. It reads in full below.