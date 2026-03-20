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In-custody death under investigation

KVIA
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Published 9:14 PM

An in-custody death is under investigation in San Elizario.

According to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Campo Bello Drive at 4:59 this evening, after reports of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they say the subject tried to run away and became combative.

Deputies say they were eventually able to place the subject under arrest, at which point he lost consciousness.

According to the release. the 46-year-old man was taken to hospital, with CPR being performed during the transport, however, he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is now under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers.

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Amelia Roberts

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