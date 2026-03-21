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ABC-7 StormTracker: Borderland heats up again Saturday as record March warmth continues

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Updated
today at 7:25 AM
Published 5:41 AM

The Borderland is in for another unusually hot March day Saturday, with El Paso expected to reach the mid-90s under sunny skies. The National Weather Service says this historic warm spell is likely to continue through the weekend, with daily and monthly records in jeopardy.  

Saturday’s forecast high in El Paso is around 96 degrees, following Friday’s late-night forecast discussion that called for a historic March heat wave with lowland highs in the lower to mid-90s. Forecasters say very dry air will remain in place, with single-digit relative humidity possible across parts of the area.  

The heat does not completely go away Sunday. Forecast highs remain near 97 degrees before a backdoor cold front slightly lowers temperatures Monday. Even then, conditions are still expected to remain well above normal.  

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Ilyhanee Robles

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