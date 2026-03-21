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El Paso Water hosts second annual Landscape Expo at TecH2O Learning Center

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today at 9:21 AM
Published 9:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Families, gardeners and homeowners gathered at the TecH2O Learning Center Saturday for El Paso Water’s second annual Landscape Expo.

The free event gave attendees a chance to learn how to create water-smart landscapes through expert-led sessions on yard design, desert-friendly plants, water harvesting, landscape maintenance and smart irrigation.

Organizers also shared information on soil testing and sustainable garden design, while children took part in interactive activities during the event.

El Paso Water said the expo was designed to help residents build attractive yards that also conserve water, an important issue in the Borderland.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TecH2O Learning Center, located at 10751 Montana Ave.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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