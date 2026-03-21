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Get ready to Nerd out! El Paso Comic Con returns May 1-3

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Published 12:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The pop culture event, The El Paso Comic Con, is returning to the El Paso Convention Center and allows cosplayers, collectors, and people of all kinds to gather under one roof.

Attendees dressed up in cosplay.
Attendees dressed up in cosplay.

This year's event, from May 1-3, is set to bring more than 30 guests including Kevin Smith, Dante Basco, Jenette Goldstein, Greg Baldwin, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, , Cynthia Scott, and many others.

Fans can get autographs and pose for photos with their favorite celebrities, for a fee.

There will be dozens of vendors who will have items ranging from comic books to action figures, from hand-made crafts to cosplay props/accessories.

Attendees go through comic books at a vendor booth.

The El Paso Comic Con will also have a Sensory Friendly Opening Hour is Sunday, May 3 at 9 a.m. where those requiring a calmer and less chaotic experience get the opportunity to be a fan at their pace.

Two attendees, one dressed in cosplay, talk while stopping at a booth.

For those still hesitant on going to the El Paso Comic Con, there will be 'Free Friday', a day with free admission for those who fill out an application. According to El Paso Comic Con, 'Free Friday' allows individuals to check out the event before the weekend crowd arrives on Saturday and Sunday.

For more details on the EL Paso Comic Con, click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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