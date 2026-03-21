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Robert Mueller, former FBI director and special counsel, dies at 81

The White House
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Published 1:23 PM

Mueller was the second-longest serving FBI director in the agency's history.

By Luke Barr

March 21, 2026, 1:14 PM

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the bureau in the tumultuous decade following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and who later served as special counsel overseeing the politically charged investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has died, his family announced. He was 81.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night," a family statement said. "His family asks that their privacy be respected."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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