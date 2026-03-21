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The 11th Las Cruces International Film Festival

LAS CRUCES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL/FILE
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Published 3:20 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces International Film Festival, a student run five-day festival is returning to Las Cruces for its 11th year.

The festival is set to happen from April 8 to April 12 at the Cineport 10 – Allen Theatres – 700 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

According to organizers, more than 160 films this year, including narrative and documentary features, short films, animation and music videos from 50 different countries.

There will also be films from the "48 Hour Film Challenge" screened at the festival, a competition inviting filmmakers from all ages across the Borderland to write, shoot and edit an original short film in just 48 hours for a chance to win $1,000 for the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Choice Award.

LAS CRUCES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL/FILE

Aside from the screenings, there will be meet and greets with guests, Q & A opportunities, and much more.

As in previous years, several individuals in the film industry and in the community will be awarded at the festival including film maker Shane Black and Mesilla Mayor Russell Hernandez.

According to Ross Marks, New Mexico State University professor and Executive Director of the festival, the film festival is on track to its largest attendance in the festival's history due to the guests set to appear.

LAS CRUCES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL/FILE

Some of the guests include Steve Zahn, Michael Rooker, Bruce Davison and others.

For more details on the Las Cruces International Film Festival click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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