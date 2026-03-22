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Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all except ‘enemies,’ state media, Iranian president say

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Published 10:40 AM

ByKevin ShalveyJon HaworthNadine El-Bawab, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: March 22, 2026, 10:06 AM MDT

The Strait of Hormuz is open to everyone aside from Tehran’s "enemies," Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, told the semi-official Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

"Passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz is possible with coordination for security and safety arrangements," Mousavi told Mehr in an interview published on Sunday.

"Iran is ready to cooperate with the IMO and countries to improve maritime safety and protect mariners," Mousavi said, according to the report.

Later Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed that statement in a post on X, saying in part "the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield."

In weeks since the joint U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran began, Tehran has claimed attacks on several ships transiting through the strait and in the gulfs on either side of it.

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