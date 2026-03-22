Sunday Funday: Proper Printshop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At Proper Printshop in El Paso, you'll find Alan Hudson and Tupac.

"Tupac grew up in a cage in front of somebody's house for seven years. His name was Paco. It's a second chance now. So that's how we got the name Tupac. So, yeah, he's, he's saved my life so far," Alan Hudson told ABC-7 during an interview. "I mean, look at the guy...he commands everything."

While Alan Hudson is the boss, as far as anyone is concerned, this business is run by Tupac, referred to as the CEO of the company.

Located on 1120 Yandell Drive in Downtown El Paso, Proper Printshop blends hands-on craftsmanship with modern technology.

"I always liked making silly shirts for myself and, my friends, but, and then I sold a bunch at a convention, and then it turned into, 'Hey, can you make me some shirts?' And now, 15 years later, i'm going back to making my own shirts again."

This print shop provides prints and embroidery for t-shirts and clothing, along with prints for posters.

AsI took a tour of Proper Printshop, the business demonstrated the process of printing on shirts. First, ink is applied to the shirts using stencils, then the shirts run through a heat-press at 350 degrees so the design sticks.

With Tupac’s as CEO, he continues to drive the printshop's commitment to helping dogs at the local nonprofit, Rescue Runners.

"We do their shirts and their order fulfillment, and then, um, any kind of photos and stickers and stuff like that. We try to discount that highly, and/or, just do it for free."