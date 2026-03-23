ABC-7 at 4: Pedestrian Safety: Closures for the Week Ahead You Need to Know

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Spring brings out walkers, cyclists, and drivers to enjoy the beauty across the state, which means extra vigilance.

TxDOT’s Lauren Macias-Cervantes has more in today’s TxDOT Talk.

Thursday, March 26

· South Desert between Vinton Road and Vinton Avenue closed

Detour: Traffic to use I-10 EB Entrance Ramp at Vinton Road and exit at Loop 375 Transmountain Off Ramp. Logwood will be closed at South Desert.

Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28 (As Needed)

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 east and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

· North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on concrete paving and paving trucks will be exiting the work area, crossing from median to I-10.

· Bypass lanes between Mesa and Redd east and westbound closed

Detour: Traffic will continue along South Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Mesa.

Detour: Traffic will continue along North Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Redd.

Crews will be completing construction on an ornamental fence and landscape at Thorn.

Artcraft

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27

Continuous Closure

· I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Redd closed

Crews will be conducting drilled shaft operations.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project

Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27

Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills

Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Upcoming Weekend Closure

Saturday, April 11 - Monday, April 13, 24/7

Beginning at 4 a.m., Saturday, April 11 - 6 a.m. Monday, April 13 (50 Hour Closure)

Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed

Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line

Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.

Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54) Project

Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Resler west and eastbound right lane closed

Hercules between US-54 and Railroad eastbound right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Districtwide Striping

Sunday, March 22 - Saturday, March 28

Mobile Operations

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east and westbound between Lasca Rd and RM 1111

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Alameda Ave) east and westbound between Passmore Rd and RM 1110

Loop 375 (Transmountain) north and southbound between Border Patrol Museum and McCombs St

Crews will be retracing pavement markings.

Road Repair

Sunday, March 22

5 a.m.to 4 p.m.

· I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Piedras three left lane closures

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Piedras alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on road repairs.

Guardrail / Chain-link Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25

· Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Tom Mays Park and Main Gap right lane closed

Thursday, March 26

· Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Picnic Tables right lane closed

Friday, March 27

· SH-20 (Doniphan) between Talbot and Vinton Way right lane closed.

Crews will be working on chain link fence.

Maintenance

Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

· US-54 northbound at Diana, Transmountain, and Ellerthorpe exits and right lanes closed

· US-54 southbound at Montana exit and right lane closed

Crews will be installing signs.

· I-10 West between McRae and Viscount alternate lane closures

· McRae entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 19 - 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 15

· Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp full closure

Crews will be constructing new alignment for the ramp.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, March 22 – Monday, March 23

Nightly, 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.