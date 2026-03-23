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Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run from 2025

EPPD
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Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has announced Monday that 39-year-old George Thomas Halvorsen has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to US Hwy 54 North mm 25 (Ellerthorpe) to a collision involving a pedestrian on December 26, 2025.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed Miguel Eduardo Rodriguez stopped and exited his vehicle at Gateway North and walked to the shoulder of US Hwy 54 North near Ellerthorpe. During this time an unknown vehicle was traveling on US Highway 54 North and struck Miguel Eduardo Rodriguez. The unknown vehicle fled the scene and Rodriguez was transported to the hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that an anonymous tip was sent in to Crimestoppers and led to the arrest of Halvorsen.

Halvorsen is being charged with Collision Involving Death and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty group 1/1-B<1G.

Halvorsen was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility with a total bond of $105,000.

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Armando Ramirez

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