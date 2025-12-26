Skip to Content
Man dies in hit-and-run along US 54 North

Published 1:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigation unit are looking for a vehicle that hit a man who was walking on the shoulder of US 54 North near Ellerthorpe Friday.

Police responded just after midnight and found 36-year-old Miguel Eduardo Rodriguez on the roadway.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

STI determined Rodriguez stopped his vehicle along US 54 North near Ellerthorpe and walked towards the shoulder. A vehicle travelling on US 54 then hit Rodriguez and fled.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the main line at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

STI believes the vehicle will have front right corner damage.

This is the city's 61st traffic death compared to 68 for the same time period last year.

Yvonne Suarez

