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Bicycle theft investigation leads to arrest of armed suspect in Socorro

Socorro Police Department
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Published 5:34 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the Socorro Police Department, 45-year-old Daniel Guerrero is facing charges after allegedly stealing a bike and arming himself with a machete making threating gestures to an officer.

Police say that on March 20, 2026, around 4:48 p.m., a Socorro Police Officer was conducting a follow-up investigation regarding a bicycle theft that occurred in the 11400 block of Socorro Rd.

During the investigation, the officer was told that a male matching the suspect’s description was last seen at 11831 Socorro Rd. riding the stolen bicycle.

Around 5:00 p.m., police say that's when the officer located a male subject matching the description in the 11800 block of Socorro Rd.

Police say that as the officer attempted to approach, Guerrero armed himself with a machete and made threatening gestures toward the officer.

Authorities say that Guerrero was arrested without further incident. Guerrero was charged with
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Public Servant ($10,000 bond), Criminal Mischief ($750–$2,500) ($1,500 bond) and Theft ($100–$750) ($1,000 bond) He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

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Armando Ramirez

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