El Paso man charged after stash house discovery linked to smuggling operation

ALBUQURQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The United States Attorney's Office District of New Mexico says that El Paso man, Crescencio Pacheco Olvera, 37, has been charged in connection with an alleged alien smuggling operation.

Officials say this comes after federal agents discovered a stash house containing sixteen undocumented individuals following a smuggling attempt.

According to court records, on February 13, 2026, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a alien smuggling attempt involving a tractor trailer carrying nineteen undocumented individuals at the Las Cruces Border Patrol Checkpoint on Interstate 25. Through interviews and investigative findings, agents identified a suspected stash house at a residence in El Paso, Texas.

On February 26, 2026, agents executed the search warrant at the residence and encountered approximately sixteen undocumented individuals inside. According to court documents, all of the individuals stated they were not citizens of the United States and did not possess lawful immigration documents. The individuals were transported to the El Paso Border Patrol Station for processing.

During the investigation, court documents say that two material witnesses identified Olvera as the caretaker of the stash house and as a transport driver involved in the smuggling operation. Court documents also say that one witness stated that after illegally entering the United States through a hole cut in the international border fence near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, they were transported to the El Paso residence by Olvera.

Olvera is charged with conspiracy to harbor, transport, and bring in undocumented individuals and will remain in custody pending trial. Officials say that if convicted of the current charge, Olvera faces up to 10 years in prison.