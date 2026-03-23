Inn of the Mountain Gods announces sponsorship for NMSU athletics

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA)- Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino announced Monday a sponsorship partnership with New Mexico State University Athletics, becoming the first enterprise to feature its logo as a permanent jersey patch across multiple NMSU athletic programs.

According to the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino, beginning this upcoming athletic season, the logo will appear on uniforms for NMSU Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, Baseball, and Softball.

Officials say the partnership makes NM State the first institution in Conference USA to announce a jersey patch partnership, representing a milestone for both organizations.

“This partnership represents a powerful moment for both organizations,” said Frizzell Frizzell Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino. “To be the first enterprise to place our logo on NMSU Athletics uniforms is an honor we don’t take lightly. New Mexico State University embodies resilience, pride, and excellence -values we share - and we’re proud to stand alongside the Aggies in a way that will be seen across the state.”

Officials say the agreement also designates Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino as the Official Resort and Casino of NMSU Athletics, with brand integration spanning game-day activations, broadcast features, and on-site visibility throughout Aggie sporting events.

The agreement also designates Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino as the Official Resort and Casino of NMSU Athletics, with brand integration spanning game-day activations, broadcast features, and on-site visibility throughout Aggie sporting events.

“Becoming the first institution in Conference USA to announce a jersey patch partnership is a testament to the momentum of Aggie Athletics and the strength of what NM State represents,” said NMSU President Valerio Ferme. “We’re honored that Inn of the Mountain Gods - which has deep roots in the heritage and pride of the Mescalero Apache community will be the partner whose name our student-athletes carry into competition. This relationship reflects our university’s desire to listen and collaborate more deeply with the native people and communities of New Mexico."

“This partnership marks a groundbreaking moment for NM State Athletics,” said Joe Fields, NM State Director of Athletics. “Inn of the Mountain Gods is an organization that represents the heritage and excellence of New Mexico, and we’re proud to have their brand featured on our uniforms. Being the first program in Conference USA to announce a jersey patch partnership speaks to the momentum of Aggie Athletics. We’re excited to collaborate with a partner that shares our values and our vision for elevating the student-athlete experience while strengthening our connection to communities across the state.”