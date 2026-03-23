Parents of one-year-old boy killed in Juárez to have pre-trial hearing Tuesday

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) announced yesterday that both parents of 18-month-old toddler Eithan Daniel S.H., who was found dead in Juárez on March 10, were charged with aggravated homicide/murder.

According to a news release sent by the District Attorney's Office for the Northern Zone in Chihuahua, both defendants are believed to have likely participated in the crime committed on March 10, when the body of their 18-month-old son was found in a brushy area near the Casas Grandes Highway, close to the Kilómetro 27 neighborhood, south of the city.

During the initial hearing last Saturday after an arrest warrant was executed, the Control Judge ordered the defendants to be held in pretrial detention and scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday, March 24, to decide whether to bind them over for trial.

"Following an exhaustive review of surveillance footage, area patrols, and multiple interviews, the coordinated efforts of the District Attorney's Office for the Northern Zone, the State Investigation Agency (AEI), and the State Public Security Secretariat led to the location and arrest of Vianey Esmeralda H. G. and Brayan Gabriel S. A. Initially, they were detained on charges related to crimes against public health, as they were found in possession of narcotics," said FGE Chihuahua.

The arrests occurred during separate incidents on Wednesday afternoon, March 18. The individuals were placed under the custody of the Public Prosecutor assigned to the Narcotics Unit, which had an initial 48-hour period to conduct investigations related to this specific offense.

After this period, they were transferred to the Judicial Complex for their initial hearings. During these proceedings, they were formally charged with crimes against public health; the Control Judge ordered a precautionary measure requiring them to sign in monthly and scheduled a hearing to determine whether they would be formally bound over for trial.

As they were about to be released—and just as they exited the building—agents from the AEI's Warrant Enforcement Department were waiting to notify them that they were under investigation for aggravated homicide. This investigation, filed under criminal case number 1182/2026, involves an offense committed against their son.

Eithan Daniel's family held his funeral services over the weekend, where they honored his memory with flowers and balloons and asked the community not to judge until the full truth is revealed in court.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.