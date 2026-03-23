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Senator César Blanco chosen for Select Committee on Religious Liberty

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Published 3:02 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA)- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick created the Senate Select Committee on Religious Liberty Monday to be chaired by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford.

The committee is meant to find ways to educate Texans on their religious liberty rights, according to Lt. Governor Patrick.

Lt. Governor Patrick issued the following statement on the creation of the committee:

“For the past year, I have had the honor of serving as Chairman of President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission in Washington, D.C. Through the Commission’s important work, I have learned that many Americans, and Texans alike, do not fully understand their God-given religious liberty rights secured under the First Amendment. Today, I am appointing the Senate Select Committee on Religious Liberty to find ways to educate Texans on their religious liberty rights and to make sure Texans do not have those rights infringed upon.”

The following are the Senators that were chosen for the committee:

Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, Chair 

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, Vice Chair 

Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso

Sen. Brent Hagenbuch, R-Denton

Sen. Adam Hinojosa, R-Corpus Christi

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

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