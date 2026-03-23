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Texas Tech University Health among universities to receive grants for psychiatry fellowships

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Published 1:17 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA)- Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday $5 million in state grants for the Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship Program will be going to universities throughout Texas, expanding support for mental healthcare throughout the state.

"Texas remains steadfast in increasing access to mental healthcare across our state," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will create opportunities for our renowed higher education institutions to develop the next generation of healthcare leaders. I thank the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for their continued work to expand and improve mental health services that will benefit Texans in every community." 

According to Governor Abbott's office, nine Texas medical training centers will receive grant funding for forensic psychiatry fellowships for licensed physicians pursuing mental health careers in Texas.

The institutions will use these grants to develop, expand, or administer accredited one-year forensic psychiatry fellowship programs, according to Governor Abbott's office.

“Higher education institutions will better serve Texans in regions across the state through this grant funding which state leaders and lawmakers provided in the budget,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “All nine recipients highlighted innovative programs and strong collaboration with other institutions in their grant applications, demonstrating a shared commitment to make Texas a national leader in forensic psychiatry.”

The list of grant recipients is below; each institution will receive $555,555:

  • Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock)
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
  • The University of Texas at Austin
  • The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
  • The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
  • The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler
  • The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
  • The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
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Armando Ramirez

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