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El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management to test public alert systems

Office of Emergency Management
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Published 4:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The City of El Paso say that in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management will participate in a statewide test of emergency alert systems.

According to the City, this test will be on Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Officials say that the drill will test multiple public warning systems, including landline notifications, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), and television and radio alerts.

According to the City, the exercise is intended to help ensure emergency communication systems function properly and reach residents quickly during real-world emergencies.

During the test, residents may receive multiple alerts across different platforms. Officials say that all alerts will be clearly labeled: “TEST – This is a public service message.” 

Officials would like to remind residents that this is only a test and not an actual emergency.

For more information about the test or to learn how to prepare for emergencies, click here

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