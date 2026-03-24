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El Paso Diocese and HOPE Border Institute hold march against mass deportations

KVIA
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Published 2:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Catholic Diocese of El Paso and the HOPE Border Institute are holding a march at San Jacinto Plaza today.

They are calling for an end to mass deportations. Bishop Mark Seitz and other local community leaders will be at the march and will be speaking as well.

In a release to media about the march, the HOPE Border Institute says, "Here in El Paso, we know that mass deportations are an attack on our welcoming identity at the border. But we can find a better solution, one that respects human dignity, the sanctity of family, and promotes justice."

ABC-7 will have a full story on the march during our afternoon and evening newscasts.

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