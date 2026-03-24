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Las Cruces man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearms charges

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Published 2:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The United States Attorney's Office District New Mexico say that a Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm offenses after agents recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms during a search of his residence.

Court documents say on April 3, 2024, FBI and Metro Narcotics Task Force agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Enrique Alan Ramirez, 46, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Officials say during the search, agents recovered four firearms and over 68 grams of methamphetamine and over 55 grams of fentanyl. Ramirez, who has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Officials say that Ramirez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ramirez faces no less than 15 years and up to life years in prison, according to officials.

The Las Cruces Resident Agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Las Cruces/ Doña Ana County Meto Narcotics. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Aragon Martinez is prosecuting the case.

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