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Numerous roadways in Las Cruces to go under reconstruction

KVIA
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Published 3:35 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says that multiple road construction projects are scheduled to happen around the Las Cruces area soon

The following information is from NMDOT regarding those construction projects:

  • Thursday, March 26, crews will begin a pavement reconstruction project on the University interchange to mill and repave the northbound on-ramps and off-ramps. This work is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, March 31.
  • On Wednesday, April 1, I-25 northbound lanes at exit 0 will have passing and driving lanes intermittently closed for paving operations to exit 1 (University Ave/NM101).
  • From Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, crews will mill and pave all lanes of Interstate 25 in both directions from mile marker 3.7 near Lohman Avenue to mile marker 5.9, just south of the I-25/U.S. 70 interchange. Ramps at Lohman and I-25/U.S. 70 will be closed intermittently as paving operations proceed.
  • Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15, crews will move paving operations to Interstate 25 in the northbound passing lane from the Tortugas Bridge to the University Avenue/NM 101 interchange at Exit 1.
  • Thursday, April 16, through Friday, April 17, crews will complete paving operations on U.S. 70 in both directions from mile marker 161 to 171. The exit at mile marker 170, which provides access to White Sands Missile Range, may be temporarily impacted.
  • Night work is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 22. During this time, crews will mill and pave NM 101 (University Avenue) from the intersection of NM 478 (South Main Street) to just past College Avenue.

NMDOT says motorists are urged to reduce speed and obey all traffic control devices. Intermittent ramp closures will be required during milling and paving operations, particularly at intersections. Speed limits will be reduced to ensure the safety of both the traveling public and construction crews.

Officials say work is scheduled daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except April 19 to 22.

For updated road conditions, visit nmroads.com or call 511.

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Armando Ramirez

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