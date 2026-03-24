Operation College Bound returns for local high school students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) along the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), kicked off Operation College Bound (OCB) 2026 at Chapin High School on Monday 23.

Organizers say the event is meant designed as an ‘enrollment road show’ to bring recruitment and student services departments to local high school campuses throughout Region 19 and showcase academic opportunities, helping them register for the summer and fall semester.

EPCC

Operation College Bound has staff from EPCC and UTEP from departments like Admissions, Financial Aid, Registration, Testing, New Student Orientation, First-Year Experience, Counseling, and Recruitment Services, among others, aimed at making the enrollment process and course information easy to obtain, setting students up for college success at the event.

“OCB is our premier enrollment event, partnering with UTEP to bring every aspect of enrollment to the high school student,” EPCC Director of Recruitment Services Michael Talamantes said. “They can leave today with a full schedule of summer or fall semester classes. The best part is seeing the students when they check in at our enrollment hub, go station by station and really learn about the college.”

EPCC

Officials say that this is the first of the 26 stops at high schools all over El Paso county. Chapin High School senior Victoria Cuellar said EPCC’s Nursing Program is what attracted her to the College.

“There are a lot of opportunities at EPCC in different medical fields, and programs to help me in my future if I want to transfer or help me set up for my career,” Cuellar said. “Everybody is really open and helpful; it’s a welcoming experience.”

For more information on Operation College Bound, click here.