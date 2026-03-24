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Parents accused of killing toddler make first court appearance

Vianey Esmeralda H.G., 23-year-old
SSPE CHIHUAHUA
Vianey Esmeralda H.G., 23-year-old
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New
Published 9:05 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA)- Today after a four hour hearing in Juarez two parents are now charged with the killing and disposing of their 18 month old child Eithan Daniel. The toddler was found dead in South Juarez two weeks ago.

The mother 23 year old Vianey Esmeralda is now charged with aggravated and first-degree homicide/murder, as well as the unlawful disposal of human remains. Her defense attorney requested that the judge order psychological and psychiatric treatment.

The father of the child Brayan Gabriel was also formally charged with aggravated and first-degree homicide/murder. The judge in the case charged Gabriel as a principal witness in the case. Gabriel's lawyers claimed that he is not responsible in this case due to the mother confessing to the judge that she was responsible for the death of the child.

The autopsy found that Eithan passed away due to subdural hematoma secondary to traumatic brain injury.

Both parents will remain in jail for the next 6 months under Chihuahua State Custody while prosecutors gather all relevant evidence.

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Alberto Silva

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