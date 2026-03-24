Spay-A-Thon event spays/neuters 450 pets in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services, in partnership with Friends of El Paso Animal Services and the El Paso Community Foundation, spayed and neutered 450 owned pets during it second-annual public Spay-A-Thon.

This event was held from March 13-15, 2026, where two high-volume veterinary teams provided these services to the community.

According to officials, the event was made possible through donations to Friends of El Paso Animal Services, the nonprofit arm of El Paso Animal Services, as well as a $10,000 donation match from the Borderland Rescue Fund and Trev’s Ranch Last Litter Fund.

Officials say that these funds were used to bring experienced traveling veterinarians and their teams to El Paso for an intensive weekend of high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter surgeries.

El Paso Animal Services says that since resuming low-cost spay/neuter services to the public in September 2022, the department has spayed and neutered over 3,100 owned pets. However, the Spay-A-Thon provided an unprecedented opportunity to complete 450 procedures in just three days.

“Access to affordable spay/neuter services is greatly needed in our community, and we are grateful to have had these traveling veterinarians and their teams come help us expand resources to our community,” said Michael Wachsmann, El Paso Animal Services Interim Director. “Not only will this help reduce the overpopulation of pets in our community, but will also help our community’s pets stay healthier and safer.”

"The health of our community is based on how we take care of our residents," said Eric Pearson, President and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation. “It’s not always about big infrastructure—it’s about access. That includes caring for pets, which helps keep families together and animals out of shelters and off the streets.”

Officials say that with pet overpopulation remaining a concern in the Borderland, El Paso Animal Services will continue working with partners to expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter resources.

For more information on local spay/neuter resources, click here.