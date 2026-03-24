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Tornillo man arrested by Sheriff’s Office for allegedly making fake 911 call

EPCSO
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Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- 52-year-old Jose Vargas was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and is facing charges after officials say that Vargas falsely reported a stabbing.

According to officials, multiple deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 19000 block of Tierra Drive in Tornillo to a report of a stabbing in progress. The call was received around 1:55 am on March 23.

When deputies arrived to the location it was determined that no stabbing had occurred and the report was false, officials say.

Deputies found Vargas hiding at a nearby residence and was taken into custody without any issues.

Vargas was charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response and was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility. His bond was set at $7,500.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that falsely reporting emergencies is a serious criminal offense. The Sheriff's Office says that these actions divert critical resources from legitimate calls for service and place the community at risk.

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Armando Ramirez

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