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El Paso MS Community to host “Warrior Walk”

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Published 9:19 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso MS Community invites residents across the region to come together in support of individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis at the MS Community Warrior Walk on Saturday, March 28, 2026. This inspiring community event aims to raise awareness, show support for local MS warriors, and bring families, friends, and advocates together for a morning of unity and encouragement.

Event Details:
MS Community Warrior Walk
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Registration: 8:00 AM
Walk Begins: 9:00 AM
Participants of all ages are encouraged to attend and walk in solidarity with those affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

For more information and registration, visit www.elpasomscommunity.com

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