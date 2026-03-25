El Paso ranked as most polluted major city in United States in 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to IQAir, El Paso was the most polluted major city in the country in 2025.

Of the top 25 populated cities in the country, El Paso had the highest PM 2.5 score. PM 2.5 is particulate matter that is smaller than 2.5 microns, and it's a catch all term that accounts for debris in the air. Most of it in El Paso was the dust that hit the area in the spring of 2025.

"We saw an almost 300% increase in PM 2.5 concentrations compared to the previous year," said Dr. Christi Chester Schroeder, the lead author of the report.

El Paso saw a sharp rise from 2024 to 2025. They were ranked as the 9th most polluted major city in 2024 with a 7.8 PM 2.5, but it jumped to 11.4 last year.

"It was the historic dust storms that really pushed El Paso over the top."

Dr. Chester Schroeder said that there's a chance it could be very dusty in El Paso this year again. She recommended to carry around masks and change your air purifiers when you can, especially when it gets dusty again.

"If you are a person in a sensitive category, then make sure you have any type of inhalation or rescue meds available and refilled and on hand in case you need those."

