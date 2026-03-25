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Former Chihuahua Governor César Duarte’s wife arrested by ICE

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Published 8:38 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)-The wife of former Chihuahua Governor César Duarte-Bertha Olga Gómez Fong has been arrested by ICE officials in El Paso. She is currently in custody at the El Paso Service Processing Center located at the DHS headquarters.

ABC-7 was able to confirm Gomez Fong's arrest through the ICE online detainee locator system.

César Duarte was the Governor of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016. According to Chihuahua prosecutors, he embezzled more than six million dollars from 2011 to 2014. Duarte was arrested in Miami back in 2020, after fleeing to El Paso, Texas, in 2017, and was extradited to Mexico shortly after his arrest.

ABC-7 did a report back in 2022 on Duarte's case when he was still under Chihuahua state custody before his release in 2024.

He faced 21 counts of corruption and fraud, with some allegations suggesting he directed state funds into private companies and accounts.

In 2025, Duarte was re-arrested in Chihuahua City on new federal charges relating to money laundering. He is currently in jail at The Federal Center for Social Readaptation No. 1, a maximum-security federal prison in Mexico City.

ABC-7 has reached out to ICE and DHS for comment, but have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story and we will update you once we learn more.

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Alberto Silva

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