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Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash in Horizon

Horizon Police Department
By
New
Published 2:08 PM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- According to the Horizon City Police Department (HCPD), Refugio Salvador Camargo was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday afternoon, March 24.

Officials say that around 2:30 pm, HCPD officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of S. Darrington Road in Horizon City.

HCPD says officers conducted an investigation of the traffic collision involving a pickup truck that reportedly left the scene after striking another vehicle. Officers later located the suspected driver identified as Refugio Salvador Camargo and vehicle at a nearby residence in Horizon City.

According to the HCPD, during the investigation, Camargo showed signs of intoxication and a breath test later returned results over the legal limit. Camargo was taken into custody without incident.

HCPD says Camargo was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more) – $10,000 bond and Accident Involving Damage ≥ $200 – $2,000 bond.

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Armando Ramirez

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