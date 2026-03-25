Man facing several charges in Sunland Park after domestic incident

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC 7 reveal moments leading up to the arrest of 19-year-old Shai Alva who faces charges after a domestic incident.

According to court documents, an officer from the Sunland Park Department responded to a residence in Sunland Park in response to a domestic disturbance.

When arriving to the residence, the officer saw a woman behind a screen door with a male standing behind her. The officer unholstered his weapon and gave verbal commands for the woman to come out, but according to court documents the woman said the male would not let her.

Moments later, the woman was able to exit the residence and court documents say the female was bloody.

The male, later identified as Alva, is said by court documents to have tried to flee deeper into the residence but was later taken into custody without further incident.

The female was determined to be the victim by police and officers conducted an preliminary investigation. During the investigation, court documents say the victim told police that Alva had grabbed her arm and shook her after a verbal altercation occurred. The victim also told police that in self dense she punched Alva in the facing causing a nose bleed.

That's when court documents say Alva and the victim got into a more physical altercation and during this altercation Alva allegedly covered the victim's mouth and nose twice and took away the victim's phone.

Officers noted in court documents that the victim had several injuries including bruises and lacerations.

Officers would later pat down Alva after getting statements from him, that's when court documents say the officers found the victim's phone in Alva's pocket.

Alva was arrested in mid-March and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (Strangulation or Suffocation), one count of Interference with Communications and an one count of False Imprisonment.