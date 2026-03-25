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Senator César Blanco announces a $300,000 grant for the Humane Society of El Paso

HUMANE SOCIETY OF EL PASO
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Published 11:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Texas Senator César J. Blanco announced Wednesday that the Humane Society of El Paso has been selected to receive a $300,000 grant through the Texas Spay and Neuter Pilot Program, administered by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The program, funded with a $13 million appropriation by the 89th Texas Legislature, supports organizations across the state in providing spay and neuter services for dogs and cats.

These services are aimed at reducing pet overpopulation, supporting animal welfare, and assisting families, shelters, and rescue organizations.

According to Senator Blanco's office, more than 120 entities applied for funding, requesting over $36 million. Ultimately, 38 organizations across Texas were selected, including the Humane Society of El Paso, to expand access to these critical services in their communities. 

The Texas Spay and Neuter Pilot Program prioritizes services for animals owned by Texas residents, as well as those in the care of shelters, rescue organizations, and local governments.

Senator Blanco released the following statement on the grant:

"This is the kind of investment that makes a real difference locally. The Humane Society of El Paso is already doing the hard work every day, and this funding helps them reach more families and prevent problems before they start. When we talk about quality of life in our community, this is part of it. Fewer stray animals, less strain on shelters, and more support for people who want to take care of their pets but need a little help to do it."

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Armando Ramirez

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