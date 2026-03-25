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Two dogs rescued from house fire in Juárez

SSPM JUAREZ
By
New
Published 3:12 PM

Editor's note: Some of the photos in this article may be intense for some readers.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- Officers from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, assigned to the Southern District, helped rescue two dogs who were trapped inside a burning home in Juarez sometime Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire was within the Villas del Sur neighborhood. When officers arrived they spoke with the resident who reported the fire said officials say she was able to escape the home but two dogs were still inside the home.

The officers entered the building and rescued the dogs from the fire. Authorities say the dogs sustained first-degree burns.

Photos Courtesy: SSPM JUAREZ 

Personnel from the fire department also arrived and later said that the fire was cause an electric wiring fault. The house was deemed a total loss by officials.

The two dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

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Armando Ramirez

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