Good Vibes Only: EPCC student shares lupus testimony at international conference in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—At 7 years old, Gabriela Rodríguez Álvarez was faced with unexplainable pain, extreme fatigue and ongoing kidney issues. The mere task of embracing her parents became a painful reality.

After numerous setbacks at doctors' offices, she would be diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy tissues.

With limited specialists in Ciudad Juárez, the diagnosis presented an extra set of challenges. She and her family would move to El Paso so she could receive treatment for her condition.

"It’s hard because they don't understand the fatigue. How are you feeling? Like, sometimes it's really hard in emotional ways,” she explained.

Now at 21 years old, the El Paso Community College student is helping encourage others facing a similar situation.

"It's okay to say, like, I don't have the energy to do it, but as well to find the small actions in each day, you know, like maybe supporting each other,” she said.

She was recently invited to speak at an international congress of lupus and autoimmune disease in Baja California, Mexico.

She spoke on the distinct challenges patients in border regions face like a lack of specialized care and medication shortages.

"We want to support that. We want to bring resources,” she told ABC-7.

Gabriela was able to share her message with doctors, researchers, and health advocates. She stressed the importance of access to treatment and health equity.

"Find solutions for that. Yes. We don't have to limit ourselves anymore. We want to create a voice for them.”

Gabriela is proud to represent a new generation. She wants to encourage others facing lupus and other autoimmune diseases that they are not alone!

“And I believe that if you are still here, there is a lot of impact for you. I think the universe, God, gives you the opportunity to continue and have big plans for you after,” she said.

Gabriela is currently studying at El Paso Community College and will graduate with a degree in marketing and communications. Afterward, she wants to pursue medicine.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story idea, please e-mail rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.