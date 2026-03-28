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Investigation reveals dog burial, not infant, in Mesilla Park

Mesilla Marshals Office
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New
Published 3:59 PM

Mesilla, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to the Mesilla Marshals Office, a dog was found buried at the Mesilla Community Park after receiving several calls of a burial of an infant had occurred.

The Marshals office says that on March 11, 2026, the Mesilla Marshals Crime Scene along with Horizon City Police CSI Unit responded to the area.

When the investigation of the site began, officials say found a makeshift grave outlined with large rocks, small toys, notes written on the rocks, sticks and tree with RIP SANTI CLARK. Officials say that this site appeared to be a burial of a small human.

Officials say that Sgt. Detective/CSI Coordinator Danny Garcia reached out to Horizon City Police Department CSI Supervisor Bernadette Ortega (both formerly from El Paso Sheriffs Office) to assist in a possible cadaver excavation.

According to the Mesilla Marshals Office, Supervisor Ortega is experienced in deceased body excavation and a UTEP graduate and former professor with a masters in anthropology.

Officials say the Crime Scene Investigators from both departments teamed up to conduct the excavation and after a depth of one foot a baby blanket was found.

After this, officials say the go ahead was given to unwrap the blanket and a mid-size dog was found inside.

The Marshal's Office says that this act is a criminal offense and charges will be filed.

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Armando Ramirez

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