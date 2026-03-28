‘No Kings’ protesters rally in cities, towns across the country

Protesters took to the streets in more than 3,000 cities and towns.

By Ivan Pereira

March 28, 2026, 1:42 PM

Millions expected to participate in 'No Kings' protests in the US and worldwide

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

"No Kings" protesters took to the streets in more than 3,000 cities and towns across the country Saturday to again call out President Donald Trump and his polices, with organizers saying this one could be the biggest so far.

The "No Kings" protests are the latest since October and organizers said they are looking to send a message addressing what they call "the constant chaos of the Trump administration" since then.

Demonstrators take part in a "No Kings" protest during nationwide demonstrations against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2026.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

From the use of federal troops for immigration enforcement, to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement in Minneapolis, to Trump's war with Iran, members of the National No Kings Coalition said Americans raised their voices in protest.

"The people coming out will be asked to show up on an ongoing basis for ICE watch, for mutual aid, for support of immigrant communities, for advocacy against this illegal and catastrophic war, for voter registration and all the work of building power locally," Leah Greenberg, co-director of Indivisible, one of the coalition's groups, said in a statement Thursday.

A demonstrator holds an upside-down American flag during a "No Kings" protest in front of the Lincoln Memorial, amid nationwide demonstrations against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2026.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Streets from coast to coast were filled with marchers who carried homemade signs, sang songs and chanted against Trump's policies, actions and rhetoric. There were no reports of violence or disturbances in any of the rallies.

A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin takes part in a "No Kings" protest against President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Boston, March 28, 2026.Brian Snyder/Reuters

The organizers, from groups that include the ACLU, National Action Network and the United Federation of Teachers, said that they have over 3,200 events planned across cities and are expecting it to be bigger than the October event, which they say drew more than 7 million protesters.

An aerial view shows people marching near the Georgia state Capitol building during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Atlanta, on March 28, 2026.Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

People march near the Georgia state Capitol building during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Atlanta, on March 28, 2026.Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday marks the third "No Kings" demonstration since Trump returned office.

Demonstrators hold signs and cheer by the roadside as a part of a No Kings protest, on March 28, 2026, in Shelbyville, Kentucky.Jon Cherry/Getty Images

They have called for protesters to be peaceful just like last time, when there were no disturbances or reports of violence.

Demonstrators hold signs during a "No Kings" protest against President Donald Trump's administration policies, in New York, March 28, 2026.Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

In New York City, the rally began in Columbus Circle, near Trump International Luxury Hotel, and marched down over 20 blocks, according to protesters. It included a who's who of celebrities, including actor Robert de Niro.

In Minneapolis, which saw tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets in January and February following the Good and Pretti killings, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Bruce Springsteen are scheduled to speak at the event there, according to "No Kings" organizers.

"We are the flagship rally of No kings day because we showed the world how you do it you all!" activist and writer Lizz Winstead told the Minneapolis crowd.

Gov. Tim Walz commended the Minnesota crowd for showing up and speaking out following the weeks of federal law enforcement surge in the state.

"Just be very clear, our weather may be cool, but our people are warm and fierce," he said.

Demonstrators hold signs during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 28, 2026.Tim Evans/Reuters

The demonstrations weren't only limited to cities in the U.S. as protesters in other countries held "No Kings" protests as well.

In Rome and London, the streets were filled with demonstrators.

The White House and other allies have not commented on this weekend's events, but in the past they and some Republicans argued he protests were "hate America" rallies.

"No Kings" demonstrators hold a rally in Lexington, Mass., on March 28, 2026, across the street from the Lexington Battle Green, where the first battle of the American Revolution took place. The old yellow building is Buckman Tavern, where revolutionaries gathered and waited for the British ahead of the battle.Lauren Feeney/Lexington Observer via AP

Trump himself dismissed the protests in October telling reporters, "I'm not a king," prior to the rallies.

A man holds a sign reading "Impeach Trump" as he takes part in the "No Kings" national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on March 28, 2026.Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Afterward, the president re-posted an AI-generated video on his social media platform showing him piloting a fighter jet, appearing to dumping excrement on protesters.

The White House did not comment on the video. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, came to Trump's defense.

"The president uses social media to make the point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that,” Johnson told reporters on Oct. 20. "He is using satire to make a point. He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents."