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One person in serious condition after apartment fire, Crimes Against Person investigate arson

KVIA
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New
Published 1:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department says that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an apartment fire on the 700 block of Ochoa St, near Downtown El Paso.

EPFD says that the call came in at 3:34 am and the fire was knocked down at 4:08 a.m.

Original reports from EPFD said that the person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but it was later reported that the person was taken in serious condition.

The El Paso Police Department says that Crimes Against Person is investigating the fire as arson.

When more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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