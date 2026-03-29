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El Paso teen launches nonprofit, hosts tennis fundraiser to help rescue pets

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/05/2023
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/05/2023
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Published 9:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A local high school student is turning her passion for helping animals into action across the Borderland.

Emerson Lowenfield founded her nonprofit, Grace for Paws, with a mission to support animal rescue efforts in the El Paso community. What began as a personal goal has grown into an initiative focused on raising awareness and funding for local organizations that care for animals in need.

That effort is now expanding through her first major event—a tennis tournament fundraiser aimed at bringing the community together for a cause.

The Grace for Paws Game Set Rescue Tournament is set for Sunday at Coronado High School. The event will combine sport and service, giving participants and attendees a chance to support local rescue efforts while engaging with the community.

Organizers say the Animal Rescue League of El Paso will also be on-site with adoptable pets, allowing attendees to learn more about adoption and connect with animals currently in need of homes.

Even before the first match begins, the fundraiser is already making an impact. More than $9,500 has been raised through sponsorships and community support—surpassing the original goal ahead of the event.

The nonprofit focuses on supporting local rescue organizations while encouraging youth leadership and community involvement.

As the event approaches, the goal remains clear: to bring people together while helping animals across the Borderland find care, support, and a second chance.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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