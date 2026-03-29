Group finishes 3 month journey to create a trail across Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 67-year-old Charlie Gandy, founder of the xTexas Trail Project (xTx), and his two hiking companions Pam and Richard Hershberger, finished their 3-month, 1,500-mile hike across Texas Sunday, March 31st, in El Paso.

The xTexas Project Project worked on establishing a 1,500-mile seasonal late fall through early spring hiking, cycling, and horseback trail through the heart of true Texas which they say its the first of its kind for the state.

According to xTexas Trail Project, the current iteration of the route travels through the heart of rural Texas, weaving together public paved, gravel, and dirt roads, and travels near or through sections of 17 state parks and 3 national parks.

xTexas Trail Project

The project was launched in August of 2024, the xTexas Trail Project where was created for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. It’s meant to be travelled in late fall, winter, and early spring because of heat and water conditions.

The xTexas Trail Project says the three faced rain and ice, wind, and heat on their inaugural hike of the xTx which starts on the Louisiana border at the southern end of the Toledo Bend Reservoir, travels through the piney woods, the Hill Country, the Chihuahuan desert, and up into the Tran-Pecos Mountains, before finishing on the New Mexico border at El Paso.

Charlie, Pam, and Richard are seen above in the Big Bend National Park. Photo courtesy xTexas Trail Project.

Charlie, Pam and Richard hiked 20-28 mile days, starting New Years day and would begin their daily trips at 4 am. Organizers say that only the ice storm in January, a couple of special events earlier this month, and a handful of days of rest and relaxation took them off the trail.

The xTexas Trail Project says that Texans showed their famous hospitality, curiosity, and pride. Most nights the three camped the night, but they were offered places to stay and meals by people along the way.

To learn more about the xTexas Trail Project at xTexas.org.