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Local organization host Easter egg hunt for the blind

KVIA
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New
Published 4:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Five Points Lions Club hosted its Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt for visually impaired children Sunday, at Memorial Park, where over 30 children participated.

Organizers say that the event used special designed beeping Easter eggs, giving visually impaired children the chance to experience an Easter egg hunt unique to them and designed with them in mind.

The El Paso Five Points Lions Club says the event had around 500 eggs for the kids to find.

For more information on the El Paso Five Points Lions Club, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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