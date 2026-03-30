Skip to Content
News

Dirty Laundry bar shuts down due to hundreds of police calls and alleged ties to deadly crash

El Paso County Attorney's Office
By
New
Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez obtained a temporary restraining order to shut down the Dirty Laundry bar in East El Paso, Sanchez said Monday. Authorities describe the bar as a "common nuisance" with more than 280 emergency calls to the bar over the last two years.

The El Paso Police's Upper East Regional Command, DWI Taskforce, the Texas Anti-Gang Center and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission investigated and found "a pattern of habitual criminal activity," including employees facilitating several cocaine sales, officials said.

The County Attorney's Office filed the lawsuit against the bar's owners and operators, including 3136 Trawood LLC, Ortequi Ltd Texas Limited Partnership, Pro West Industries, Corp., Victor Fernandez, Jose Luis Ortega, and Blanca E. Ortega.

The lawsuit details a history of violence at the bar, including assaults on peace officers and security guards, according to Sanchez. Between February 2024 and March 2026, police responded to 79 reports including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threats.

The County Attorney's Office added, the bar is allegedly linked to a deadly crash from March 2025. Witnesses told officers a driver had been drinking at Dirty Laundry before the crash. Over the past two y ears, officials reported 24 separate DWIs where the involved individuals had reportedly been at or near the bar.

Authorities add the bar ignored state and local safety regulations, such as operating without a valid permit since July 2025. The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office reported several violations, including improperly secured gas tanks.

Sanchez said the temporary restraining order required the bar to shut down immediately. A hearing is scheduled for April 7 to determine whether the bar will remain closed while the case proceeds.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.