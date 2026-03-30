Mental health unit coming to a neighborhood near you

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a new vehicle in town, and it's packed with information to improve the lives of borderland residents. Emergence Health Network and FirstLight Federal Credit Union have created El Paso's first ever mobile mental and financial health learning center. The fact that it's on wheels allows the team to hit the road and bring essential resources to everyone.

Luis Chavarilla, with Emergence Health network, says everywhere in the bus you can see the phrase, 'we belong.' It's in every language so everybody feels included. There is also a wall of resources and things that keep growing. This mobile health unit provide that message of help, hope, and spreading positivity.

Chavarilla says many in the Hispanic community are hesitant to seek mental health support. He's hoping this new approach will spark an interest. The health mobile has books, hands-on games, and high tech virtual reality experiences. There's even a wall of hope, for visitors to write and read inspirational messages.

"If you read 'em it really gives you that sense of hope and everything can get better if I work towards it," Chavarilla adds. He says mental and financial wellness go hand in hand. He encourages people to be curious, and check out the mobile unit when they see it on the streets.

He says he want them to walk in and see themselves, in a better space. For more information, contact Emergence Health Network here:

https://emergencehealthnetwork.org/