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Pope Leo XIV appoints El Pasoan to dicastery for promoting integral human development

KVIA
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Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pope Leo the XIV appointed Dylan Corbett, the Executive Director of the Hope Border Institute, to Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the institute announced Monday.

The dicastery is a Roman Curia institution, the Hope Border Institute said. It assists the pope and bishops in advancing the church's social mission with focuses on migration, ecology, health, security and the economy.

"I’m humbled by this appointment from Pope Leo XIV," Corbett said. "The pope is very attentive to God’s work in border communities and with people who are migrating to bring about a more just and compassionate world. I’m honored to do what I can to bring this perspective to the critical work done by the Dicastery, in service to the Holy Father and the global church, to advance the social Gospel, so that all might have life, and have it abundantly."

Corbett has led the Hope Border Institute in El Paso for more than a decade.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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